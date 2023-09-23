SENIORS: Yarrawonga v Albury
Here we go, then.
Will the Tigers make it a double after winning in the reserves earlier today or are we about to see Yarrawonga claim their first premiership since 2013?
Hold on tight, everyone...
RESERVES: Albury 8.13 (61) def Lavington 4.6 (30)
Albury's nine-year wait for a reserve-grade premiership is over after they overcame Lavington by 31 points in Sunday's grand final.
After losing the 2016 and 2019 deciders, the Tigers took the final step by bringing down the minor premiers at Lavington Sports Ground.
Albury kept Lavington to four goals, while Harry Cameron, Rory Parnell and Zach Bye each kicked two for the new premiers.
It took until the 15th minute for either team to kick a goal, Charlie Sanson getting on the end of a beautiful Darcy Smith pass and making no mistake with his set shot.
Albury belatedly responded through Charlie McGrath, eight minutes into the second term, and their first goal quickly led to two more.
Cameron spun out of a tackle and slotted one before Parnell booted Albury's third to make it a 17-point lead.
With the game starting to open up, Lavington hit back when Smith threaded through his second from 40m out but the Tigers played much of the game in their forward half and had a measure of control by the halfway stage of the match.
Will Haberecht's side continued to apply the squeeze in the third term, kicking three goals to one to go to the final break up by 26 points.
Parnell and Bye slotted back-to-back majors for the Tigers and although Sanson kicked his second to keep the Panthers in the hunt, Cameron's second of the game left them facing an uphill battle.
Lavington needed to kick the next goal but they missed a number of good chances and were punished when Bye knocked one through at the 15-minute mark.
Kai Davies' late goal was no more than a consolation for the Panthers and Ben Kelly, who played 16 senior games for Albury this year, iced the game with a cool set shot in the last couple of minutes.
THIRDS: Lavington 8.10 (58) def Wangaratta Rovers 9.2 (56)
Lavington are celebrating their first under-18 premiership since 2009.
The Panthers won a thrilling Ovens and Murray grand final by just two points on Sunday morning after surviving a huge Wangaratta Rovers fightback late in the game.
Lavington captain Corby Robertson booted five goals and received the Brett Kirk Medal as best on ground.
Rovers kicked the first two goals of the game through Judd Schubert and Ned Turner but the Panthers came from behind to lead at the first break.
Robertson booted their first goal of the decider before Oscar Lyons knocked one through just seconds before the siren.
Robertson took a fantastic grab early in the second term and went back to kick the goal but Rovers responded well and hit the scoreboard themselves through Ryley Ely and Finn Osborne.
A see-saw contest swung back Lavington's way just before half-time thanks to a piece of Ryder Corrigan ingenuity when he manufactured a score off the ground in the goal square.
And the Panthers completely dominated the third quarter, kicking 4.4 to zero with Alex Swinnerton also splitting the big sticks in the midst of Robertson's goal blitz.
But Justin Lewis had the Rovers supporters up and about when he broke the scoring drought early in the final term, before Ely bent one through on the run to fire the crowd up even more.
The force was very much with the Hawks now and it really was game on when Osborne nailed his second goal of the grand final from just inside 50m.
Lavington, having looked so composed earlier in the game, were rushing their kicks and looking panicky as the Rovers rolled relentlessly forward.
The margin was slashed to seven points when Osborne booted a miracle goal from the boundary, his third of the game, making for some very nervous faces on the Panthers bench.
Osborne's unbelievable day got even better when he marked in front and threaded the set shot to drag Rovers back to within one point in the 20th minute of the quarter.
Ryan Corrigan missed a shot for Lavington at the other end but it mattered not as Kan Mansell's side held on in a dramatic finale.
