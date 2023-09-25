The Border Mail
OUR SAY: This referendum is full of trickery, lies and deception

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 25 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
Both sides of the Voice referendum debate held events in Albury-Wodonga on Saturday, September 23. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Vote is like signing a blank cheque

Would you go around and sign a blank cheque that allows people access to your account and to all of the finances that you have - it could even cost you more than that.

