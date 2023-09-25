YOUR SAY: This referendum is full of trickery, lies and deception

Would you go around and sign a blank cheque that allows people access to your account and to all of the finances that you have - it could even cost you more than that.
Well, that is what this referendum is about - it is signing a blank cheque without the prescribed outcomes outlined in details.
In fact, the outcomes are extremely vague - so vague in fact that our prime minister in a recent TV interview could not outline them. This is extremely dangerous.
Do you acknowledge the Indigenous people - of course - most people in Australia do.
But if you answer yes in the referendum for this first question it can cancel out the no vote to the second question.
This referendum is full of trickery, lies and deception. Don't be tricked, if you are not sure then - vote no.
In the lead-up to the Voice referendum we should pause to think about those English convicts that were forcibly transported to Australia, for what in the main were petty crimes.
Around 138,000 men and 24,000 women arrived between 1788 and 1868.
Their sentence was usually seven years of coerced labour, from sun-up to sunset, often for tyrannical masters who could mete out whippings if the convicts didn't perform.
In the second fleet, of the 1006 prisoners that left England, 267 died during the eight-month voyage, from the unhealthy conditions on board, and it is estimated another 150 died shortly after arriving.
Very few, after serving their time, had the resources to return to England and their families.
I came to this country as an adult with no idea of the history of the Indigenous people. Over the years I have heard of the cruelty and injustices meted out after colonisation. It felt like a festering sore. Of course, many of these injustices have been rectified and yet ....
Imagine being deprived of your home and your language, your way of life and even your children.
Imagine being herded into missions, not being paid fairly, not having a say, having to get permission to marry - the list went on.
Let's not be mean-spirited. I will be voting yes next month and I hope you will too.
