THE recent inferno which killed scores of people in Hawaii has been invoked by Corowa residents concerned about Federation Council's preparedness for bushfires.
Councillor Sally Hughes, former Corowa councillor Joan Palmer and retired Uniting Church minister David Sloane jointly sent a letter flagging their worries to Federation general manager Adrian Butler on September 7.
Penned by Mr Sloane, it expresses concern about the upcoming predicted dry, hot summer and asks various questions.
They include where would elderly citizens go to keep cool on a day of extreme fire danger, does the council have a generator to ensure at least one large building is chilled and is there an evacuation plan.
"Hopefully the scenario may not happen, but as the citizens of Hawaii recently found out it is essential to be fully prepared and have warning systems in place," the letter noted.
That was a reference to bushfires in August on the island of Maui which saw nearly 100 people die, with anger over preparation and warnings after a siren system failed to sound.
The letter follows the trio becoming part of an unofficial group last October at the time of floods which also prompted questions about readiness for other natural disasters.
"We just want to get the conversation going and get some clarity on what the council plans are, so the community is prepared for the possibility of bushfires and power outages that are quite possible over the summer period," Cr Hughes said.
Mrs Palmer said "there is a dearth of knowledge of where to go and what to do", citing a resident who told her she would "stand in the middle of the road" in response to a looming bushfire.
The letter forms the basis of a notice of motion being put to the Federation Council meeting on Tuesday, September 23, by Cr Hughes.
She wants the council to "provide a report to the next meeting on its current state of planning for emergencies particularly related to possible fires, heat waves and blackouts in the coming months".
Mr Butler welcomed the letter, saying the trio had put some good questions, to which there were not answers.
He was referring to what would happen if there was a blackout and potential indoor safe havens.
Mr Butler said there was a local emergency management committee, made up of representatives from council, police, the Rural Fire Service, SES, ambulance and major industries.
Evacuation sites in Corowa include RSL Park and the oval at the town's high school.
Meanwhile, Federation's mayor Pat Bourke and deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch retained their positions at a special meeting on Friday, September 22.
It was held before the regular September meeting to ensure there was a large contingent of councillors.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.