She describes herself as a "dreamer, illustrator and artist" and certainly Sarah Hardy's whimsical offerings at Henty captured imaginations at Henty this year.
The first-time exhibitor at the 2023 Henty field days won the Best Indoor site in the Country Lifestyle pavilion with her business Popcorn Blue.
Her range of cards, tea towels, books and children's table ware - featuring a "lovable collection of Australian fauna and story book animals" - was presented in an eye-catching display complete with mini picket fencing and flowers, according to the judges.
Specialty coffee, defence force recruitment and machinery were among the other winners of the 2023 Henty Machinery Field Days Exhibitor Awards.
Chief executive officer Belinda Anderson presented the awards to the winners of the Best Outdoor Large Commercial, Best Outdoor General and Best Indoor Exhibitor sites - Country Lifestyle and Farm Gate during the event from September 19 to 21.
Wagga's CLAAS Harvest Centre took out the Best Outdoor Large Commercial, while Australian Defence Force Careers took out the Best Outdoor General.
Meanwhile Bec Macdougall and her premium specialty coffee business Emme Mac Black, was awarded Best Indoor Site at Farm Gate Produce Market.
Judges Daryl Thomson and Bec Clancy covered the 14 kilometres of external shop front plus the indoor sites, assessing visual presentation, display, layout and innovation.
They inspected sites ranging in frontage from three metres to 180 metres.
Mrs Clancy said the CLAAS Harvest Centre had great visual presence and presentation with a centrally located marquee, large flagpoles with their designated brands, and walkways between the machines lined with bark and trimmed with black piping.
"ADF Careers has an expanded site representing the navy, army and airforce with a virtual reality submarine and a helicopter simulator, which were popular with the kids," she said.
Mrs Clancy said exhibitors were putting a lot of thought into their site design, being innovative to catch the consumer's eye, attract them into the site and engage with them.
"Some of the exhibitors have expanded their sites and in a year of record bookings it has been a challenge to do that," she said.
"It is hard to judge them all as we would like to acknowledge more than one for their efforts.
"Often it comes down to attention to the finer details - it doesn't have to be big and expensive equipment but thinking outside the square in displaying with colour and interactive product to encourage the customer into the site."
CLAAS Harvest Centre branch manager Andrew Kearns and his team use a computer model to design the layout of their 50 x 20 metre site.
"Our team of 15 has been on site for the last two weeks setting up plus another four back at the dealership and four in Melbourne loading and unloading," Mr Kearns said.
"Henty is one of the main field days for us - the timing is good for getting a feel of what the season is and that is where it is worth making the effort.
"It is the calm before the storm, the last opportunity to see people before they are fully in the thick of harvest.
"Whether it is toys or coffee machines to make it attractive for people to come on the stand, we are not trying to sell stuff - it is more about making contact with customers."
Ms Anderson said the field days co-operative prided itself on providing a showcase with a modern professional image, and the latest in agricultural machinery and technology.
She added the exhibitor awards encouraged site holders to strive for similar ideals during the field days.
