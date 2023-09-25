Just like that winter sport is all wrapped up from a local perspective.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League played their grand final on Sunday and Hume Football Netball League played on Saturday.
The Border Mail's Mark Jesser, James Wiltshire and Tara Trewhella were out at Walbundrie and Lavington capturing all the action.
Yarrawonga defeated Albury in a thrilling match in the seniors football.
Lavington ended the fairytale for the Wodonga Raiders with victory in the A Grade netball.
Osborne were exacted revenge over Holbrook in the seniors out at Walbundrie.
