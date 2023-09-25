The Border Mail
Osborne netballer Courtney Menzies celebrates first senior premiership

By Georgia Smith
September 25 2023 - 2:05pm
Osborne midcourter Courtney Menzies and daughter Maddy after the Tigers' grand final win. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Winning a premiership is a special moment for anyone who achieves it, but for Courtney Menzies, having her 10-month-old daughter Maddy there with her on the big day was the icing on the cake.

