Winning a premiership is a special moment for anyone who achieves it, but for Courtney Menzies, having her 10-month-old daughter Maddy there with her on the big day was the icing on the cake.
Osborne's recent A-grade grand final victory against Howlong marked Menzies' first senior netball flag, having returned to the club this season following a stint as Ganmain's playing coach.
"I'm over the moon," she said.
To top it all off, Menzies' partner and Osborne footballer, George Alexander, also held up the Hume League senior trophy after helping the Tigers overcome the Brookers at Walbundrie.
It marked the first time the pair had both won premierships on the same day.
Since the arrival of Maddy last November, Menzies admitted being a mum has changed the way she's sees netball.
"It was tough coming back," she said.
"Even leading up to the game, I'm in the mum zone and then when I take the court it's about netball.
"It's so hard to juggle the two, but I love it."
Menzies was named the Hume League's netball rising star back in 2018.
She admits the Tigers can thank her partner Alexander for luring her to Tigerland.
"My partner's family is from Osborne and he's played all of his juniors and everything there until we went to Ganmain for a couple of years," she said.
"Hopefully we'll be around for a while now."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.