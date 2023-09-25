Sixty-six per cent of Indigo residents want community awards to remain unchanged and be presented on Australia Day, a survey has shown.
On Tuesday night, September 26, Indigo Shire councillors will vote on whether to retain the day's events and awards functions and processes as previously conducted.
A survey conducted by the council showed 496 of 752 respondents agreed that the council should present community awards on Australia Day.
The poll revealed 19 per cent (143) strongly disagreed, with 9 per cent (65) undecided.
The figures were drawn from data collated by an Australia Day review working group set up in March and chaired by community consultant Susan Benedyka.
A report to the council said the group had been established to consult with community members regarding changes to Australia Day functions including the format of the Australia Day awards process.
"Considering the controversy surrounding Australia Day, the level of respectful engagement on this topic was high," a council report stated.
"Sixty-six per cent of respondents either strongly agreed or somewhat agreed to this question.
"This prompted further analysis by the working group as 25 per cent of respondents strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed."
The survey also asked respondents whether the council should continue to provide financial support to Indigo Australia Day functions and awards.
Seventy-three per cent of survey respondents strongly agreed or somewhat agreed, 20 per cent either strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed.
Part of the recommendation to be discussed is for the council to continue discussions with traditional owner groups for their views on council activities including Australia Day functions.
At Tuesday's meeting, the council will also vote on approval for two contracts worth a total of $1.66 million for the Rutherglen Loops project, formerly known as the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail.
Last October the federal government, through the Building Better Regions fund, approved a $5.1 million spend towards the construction of a 48-kilometre trail network through the Rutherglen and Wahgunyah regions.
A $714,000 contract will cover a section of the project to expand and connect the existing footpath network through Drummond, Murray and Lord streets. A council report recommends the contract be awarded to ATD Civil.
Another $946,000 contract will connect Lake Moodemere Estate, Buller Wines and Campbells Wines via a 2 metre wide sealed river-gravel pedestrian and cyclist shared trail located within the tree-lined road reserve of the Murray Valley Highway. It is recommended this contract go to O'Loughlin Excavations.
Also on the agenda is a vote for a council commitment to pledges surrounding the adoption of planning laws for renewable energy initiatives and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The pledges are to ensure council fleet purchases meet strict greenhouse gas emissions requirements, support the uptake of electric vehicles, set city-level renewable energy or emissions reduction targets, develop education and behaviour-change programs to support local residents and businesses, and to tackle climate change through clean energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport.
