The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Council to vote on Australia Day awards, bike trail, renewables

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 25 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty-six per cent of Indigo residents want community awards to remain unchanged and be presented on Australia Day, a survey has shown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.