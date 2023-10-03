A shop in Wodonga's main street used for selling ski supplies for 25 years will soon become a 24/7 gym.
PT Fitness will expand its venture to High Street, offering around the clock access to weights and cardio equipment.
Owner Nic Conway said PT Fitness Express, which will operate out of the former Snowgum building opposite the water tower, will complement his existing gym on Chisholm Court and provide a different option for members.
It is expected to be open by the end of October.
"We've got a really strong membership base and we need to expand for a couple of reasons. One is to keep providing more space for our current members, but also to give them a variety of options," he said.
"They can train in our existing facility and still do as many group fitness classes as they like, they can come in and use the weights facility, or they can come down to High Street and use the cardio equipment, pin-loaded weights and heavy weights in a climate-controlled environment.
"We will run some personal training out of here, but predominantly it'll be a space that our members can come to that will be a bit more private and intimate.
"We're kid-friendly at Chisholm Court, which adds to our community and our family-friendly environment, but it's not for everyone.
"Chisholm Court is 24/7 as well, but it's a shed, so it's warm in summer and cooler in winter. They can come here and it will be a lot quieter, they can put their headphones on, not worry about kids running around and do their own thing."
Mr Conway, who took over PT Fitness in 2018 and employs 15 staff, said the new space would also provide gym access to people who work or live near High Street.
"There isn't a gym in the main business district of High Street and we felt there was an opportunity there," he said.
"People might park their cars at their workspace and wander down here, do a quick workout. We've got showers going in as well, which they can use before they go back to work."
Mr Conway said it was nice to be part of a reinvigorated High Street, which has welcomed a host of new businesses in the past two years, including clothing stores The Stable Door and Port Phillip Shop, Chemist Warehouse and Guru's Cafeteria, which faces Stanley Street.
"It's getting that old fashioned retail back," he said.
"It's good to walk up and down and see most of the buildings full. I think they're all reasonably vibrant as well.
"There was a period there where it was all real estate agents and financial institutions. A landlord is entitled to get whatever rent they can, but it's nice to have genuine retail and activated spaces now."
Andrew Dixon, of leasing agency Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said High Street was looking strong.
"The transformation compared to when the High Street works were going on six or seven years ago has been quite amazing," he said.
