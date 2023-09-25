THE Nationals are celebrating an historic win with the Victorian government.
But it is not as you might suspect, an election victory or a policy change on roads funding for rural areas.
No it is a small U-turn by the Labor government, though a significant switch for those who appreciate our past being preserved.
In this year's Victorian budget, it was revealed the government would no longer be funding a local history grants program and Victorian community history awards.
This came despite the government declaring last December that "local and community history is an important part of Victoria's memory".
In the North East these grants, which for recipients total no more than $15,000 have allowed Benalla's aviation museum to improve signage about World War II pilot training and the Wodonga Historical Society have newspapers digitised.
Opposition to the government's decision came from the Royal Historical Society of Victoria but a more unlikely advocate for the grants reinstatement were the Nationals.
Perceived to be focussed on farming and issues tied to it, the party is not seen to be front and centre with cultural causes.
He said the grants foster the "sustained work of over 350 volunteer-driven heritage organisations" ensuring they "contribute to the ongoing research into history".
"It is a small price to pay for thousands of hours of volunteer work that benefits the collective memory," Mr Bull said.
Then on September 8, Government Services Minister Danny Pearson stated the awards and grants would continue as part of $423,000 in funding.
History will show this cut was short-sighted by the government and the backflip is a win for those who spoke up to have yesterday recorded for those who will come tomorrow.
