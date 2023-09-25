Benalla man jailed over armed baseball bat attack, dog theft and blackmail

A man who has been a frequent drug user since the age of 12 has been jailed over a dog theft, blackmail, and serious assault involving a baseball bat.
Judge Gregory Lyon warned Hayden Espagne, 27, if he returned to drug use he would spend the remainder of his life in and out of jail.
He entered a shed to target Lee Armstrong.
Kane Benjamin hit Armstrong over the head with a baseball bat, breaking it in two.
Espagne was arrested at a Bridge Street home soon after and the imitation pistol was found hidden under a stump four days later.
Espagne had committed an armed dog theft on December 21, 2021, with the owner blackmailed for money for the pet's return.
He committed the offence with his brother Dalton, Armstrong, and an unknown fourth man who was armed with a gun.
Threats had been made to harm the Burmese mountain dog.
Judge Lyon said Espagne had been in hospital with drug-induced schizophrenia between the blackmail offence and assault.
"This cannot however excuse your appalling behaviour," he said.
The County Court heard the 27-year-old started using marijuana at 12, ice at 15 and heroin by age 17.
He has never had a job.
The court heard he had a desire to remain drug free after his release from custody.
"You are drug free and free from mental illness," Judge Lyon said.
"As long as the cycle of drug use and mental illness and offending is not resumed, your prospects of rehabilitation must be enhanced."
But the judge warned if he returned to substance use "you will certainly lapse back into crime, mental illness and prison for the rest of your life".
Espagne was jailed for a minimum of 21 months with a 32-month maximum, and has already served more than 530 days on remand awaiting sentence.
