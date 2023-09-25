The finishing touches are happening at the Border's newest service centre, which is a matter of weeks from opening.
Signage for the new 7-Eleven petrol station and Carl's Jr burger restaurant, at the former Murray Valley Motel site on Melbourne Road in Wodonga, was craned in on Monday, September 25.
"It will be staggered across the month of October," development director Youil Adam said.
"Some of the tenants are more advanced than others with their fit-outs."
By the end of October, Mr Adam expected 7-Eleven, Carl's Jr and Fast Lane Coffee to be trading, while Oporto should serve its first customers in November.
When both service stations are completed, the Border will boast four 7-Elevens, with the first opened on Anzac Parade in Wodonga in 2021, followed by a second on High Street late in 2022.
Carl's Jr, Oporto and Fast Lane Coffee will be firsts for the Border region.
