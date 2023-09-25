The Border Mail
Tony Abbott lands in Albury to address crowd at Wodonga's The Cube

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:20pm
Ex-prime minister Tony Abbott, just hours before speaking to a 300-strong crowd at Wodonga's The Cube, says he's in the Border region to urge people to stop a "power grab" by activists.

