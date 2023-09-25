Ex-prime minister Tony Abbott, just hours before speaking to a 300-strong crowd at Wodonga's The Cube, says he's in the Border region to urge people to stop a "power grab" by activists.
Arriving at Albury airport on Monday afternoon, September 25, the vocal opponent to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament told reporters and onlookers that "sometimes no means yes".
"I am determined to do whatever I can to encourage people to keep our constitution colourblind," he said. "That means voting no in the upcoming referendum - voting no is really a yes to constitution equality.
"This is not about recognition, it's about power, it's essentially a power grab by activists, as people like Professor Megan Davis have been saying," he said referring to the UNSW academic and key "yes" campaigner who is an architect of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Mr Abbott said "retrofitting our country to overcome 200 years of the sovereignty of the Crown" was a "bad way to go" and that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was "going down the wrong path".
He said he wasn't on the Border to preach to the converted but to talk to anyone at The Cube event, which sold out over the weekend, at 6pm.
"It's absolutely the wrong way to go, yes, by all means, acknowledge Indigenous people as the first Australians, by all means let's do that," he said.
"Unfortunately, the Prime Minister has gone down what I think is a divisive and potentially destructive path with this.
"I'm encouraged by what appears to be a pretty warm welcome but, in the end, it's not just those who are already persuaded, I'm hoping to talk to anyone who takes our country's future seriously."
When asked how he would tackle the issue if he was still prime minister, Mr Abbott said: "Well, I certainly wouldn't be dividing the country with this particular proposal.
"When I was PM, what I was looking to do was to insert some extra words in the constitution ... in the preamble to insert 'with an Indigenous heritage, British foundation and an immigrant character'.
"Such a proposal would have given something to everyone, it would have been something that would have united our country. Instead, we have the Uluru statement, which is 26 pages of grievance, essentially."
Mr Abbott said he believed there would be many people disappointed no matter the outcome at the October 14 referendum.
"I wish it hadn't come to this, I really think it's a pity that the prime minister is persisting with this," he said. "On something as sensitive as this, we shouldn't be going forward with a proposal that might easily fail.
"So I think, regardless of the outcome, there'll be a lot of very disappointed people on October 15.
"I'd rather see a bit of disappointment than to see permanent damage done to our constitution."
Mr Abbott, speaking as opposition leader in 2013 on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Recognition Bill, said he saw that bill as a step on the path to constitutional recognition.
"I rise to follow the fine speech of the (then) prime minister (Julia Gillard) and I really am pleased to have this chance to join with her in supporting this bill," Mr Abbott told Parliament at the time.
"Australia is a blessed country. Our climate, our land, our people, our institutions rightly make us the envy of the earth, except for one thing - we have never fully made peace with the First Australians.
"This is the stain on our soul that prime minister (Paul) Keating so movingly evoked at Redfern 21 years ago. We have to acknowledge that pre-1788 this land was as Aboriginal then as it is Australian now. Until we have acknowledged that we will be an incomplete nation and a torn people."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.