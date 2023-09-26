The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Flying Fruit Fly Circus announces 2023 Borderville Festival program

Updated September 26 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grad Show will feature 2023 Flying Fruit Fly Circus graduates, Kai Kirkovski, Arthur Hull, Rachel Phillips, James Wilson, Abbey Szakal, Bianca Hall and Natasha Hall, in the new Borderville Theatre. Picture by Nic Fenton OGA Creative Agency
The Grad Show will feature 2023 Flying Fruit Fly Circus graduates, Kai Kirkovski, Arthur Hull, Rachel Phillips, James Wilson, Abbey Szakal, Bianca Hall and Natasha Hall, in the new Borderville Theatre. Picture by Nic Fenton OGA Creative Agency

Three weeks of circus and cabaret will return to Albury-Wodonga in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.