Three weeks of circus and cabaret will return to Albury-Wodonga in December.
The ensemble will perform a new work Changes in Wodonga's Junction Square for Circus in the Square on Friday and Saturday 9 December 8 and 9.
Three shows at Gateway Island will showcase independent circus artists with long ties to the region.
Airborne by A Good Catch Circus includes Border performers Simon Yates and Jo Lancaster (acrobat) alongside Fruit Fly alumni Spenser Inwood in an ensemble of nine that will present a world premiere.
The Long Pigs will make its way to the Border after seasons in the world fringes, featuring Clare Bartholomew, Fruit Fly alumni Nicci Wilks and local artist Mozes.
Jesse Scott and Lachlan McAulay, who met as students at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, have toured the world with their company Casus Creations. Their love story - their love of circus and of each other - You & I will now be seen on the Border.
The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will also open their new Borderville Theatre with a show by its 2023 graduates.
Borderville's early bird ticket offer ends on October 11, with the program available at borderville.com.au.
