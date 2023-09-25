The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Yarrawonga's Jess Koopman says 'I'm just glad it wasn't me again' after Jeff Garlett missed late shot

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Ryan Bruce celebrates his match-winning goal with Jess Koopman. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Ryan Bruce celebrates his match-winning goal with Jess Koopman. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga's epic four point grand final victory over Albury on Sunday had a sense of deja vu for Jess Koopman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.