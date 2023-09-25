Yarrawonga's epic four point grand final victory over Albury on Sunday had a sense of deja vu for Jess Koopman.
Koopman had a chance to be the hero in last year's decider against Wangaratta when he had a tough shot from 50m that would have handed the surging Pigeons the lead with less than 90 seconds remaining.
His set shot sailed wide and the Magpies were able to cling on in a two point nailbiter and claim the closest grand final since Lavington pipped Myrtleford by a point in 2005.
Similar to last year, Albury forward Jeff Garlett took an uncontested mark in the dying minute to have a set shot from 45m out on a slight angle and set the stage for a grandstand finish.
However, Garlett failed to make the distance and the Pigeons were able to prevail by four points and gain some redemption after the heartache of last year's loss.
Koopman revealed he didn't envy Garlett when he was lining up for goal after his harrowing experience last year.
"I'm just glad it wasn't me this year having that late shot at goal," Koopman said.
"Last year that miss took a bit of a toll on me mentally but at the end of the day there are dozens of key moments throughout every tight game that can have an impact on the result.
"But if you have a shot at goal in the dying minutes, that's the moment everybody looks at the most.
"So it's a fine line but it doesn't matter now because we got the premiership medallion that we were all after."
Koopman arrived at Yarrawonga in 2015 from Mulwala and has played more than 100 matches in the blue and white hoops.
The grand final was only his eighth senior match this season as the dangerous forward found his best form approaching the business end.
It was Koopman's first senior flag of his career.
"It's just unbelievable to win a flag and I've been at the club for about nine years now," he said.
"It's just an amazing club to be involved with.
"Obviously we fell short last year and I had that shot late in the match.
"So to get a bit of redemption is unbelievable."
The Pigeons won their first flag since 2013 after the stunning coup of landing Geelong champion Steve Johnson as coach over the off season.
They only lost two matches all season and went into the grand final on a 10-match winning streak and favourites to get the job done against the Tigers.
Koopman said Johnson was able to add the polish needed to go one better than last year after he replaced Mark Whiley at the helm.
Whiley remaining at the club as a player was also instrumental in the Pigeons being able to snap their decade long premiership drought.
"Stevie J has had a huge impact on me personally and what he has brought to the club," Koopman said.
"He completely changed the way we played and the players bought in and we got the result today.
"Mark also did an outstanding job prior to Stevie J's arrival and that can't be underestimated."
