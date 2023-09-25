Maddi Lloyd will always remember the 2023 Ovens and Murray League netball season for all the right reasons.
After recently sharing the stage with Myrtleford's Sophie Hanrahan to take home her second Toni Wilson Medal, Lloyd has now achieved what she has always set out to accomplish- an A-grade premiership with her beloved Panthers.
"Although it's such an honour to win Toni Wilson Medals, the team success tops that completely," Lloyd said.
"We have such an amazing team.
"I'm so proud of the girls, it's surreal."
The last time Lloyd made it all the way through to a decider was back in 2017, when the Panthers were left heartbroken by a nail-biting one goal loss to Yarrawonga.
Now six years on, Lloyd appreciates the highs even more for having experienced the lows.
"It's an amazing feeling," she said.
"In those last few minutes Liv (Sanson) and I looked at each other and we knew there was only a few minutes to go and we were just soaking it up and enjoying it.
"It felt so good."
Lloyd worked tirelessly in the midcourt for the Panthers throughout the grand final match-up with the Raiders, but was forced into a brief stint on the sidelines in the third quarter due to the blood rule after taking a tumble.
