The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Panther Maddi Lloyd caps off second Toni Wilson Medal with premiership

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
September 25 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-time Toni Wilson Medallist Maddi Lloyd in action during the A-grade grand final against Raiders. Picture by Maddi Lloyd
Two-time Toni Wilson Medallist Maddi Lloyd in action during the A-grade grand final against Raiders. Picture by Maddi Lloyd

Maddi Lloyd will always remember the 2023 Ovens and Murray League netball season for all the right reasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.