A wanted Border man has been jailed until December after being taken back into custody.
He was rearrested last week and appeared before Wagga court on Saturday.
Chew faced Albury court on Monday, September 25.
The 25-year-old admitted to a charge of intimidating a police officer in the execution of their duty without causing actual bodily harm.
Chew was jailed for three months by magistrate Tony Murray.
He will be released from custody on December 21.
Chew and others forced their way inside a London Road home in August 2018.
A 57-year-old man was hit with a baseball bat during that incident, which had been in search of drugs and cash.
