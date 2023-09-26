Helping businesses "confidently" engage with the media is the goal of a series of workshops planned on the Border next month.
Albury's Angela Larkin created Sisley Services to improve and engage businesses with media channels and all that comes with it.
Ms Larkin will host Jessica Ridley, former Sunrise journalist and presenter to the Border, on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19, for a media training presentation.
Ridley will be offering five different workshops over two days.
Ms Larkin said it was for anyone who wanted to "feel inspired and confident" when speaking with media and journalists.
"I feel it will be beneficial for everyone," she said.
"The idea came about when I was listening to a podcast a couple of months ago; a lady from Sydney was speaking to Jess Ridley and I just loved everything Jess was saying, and it was gold.
"I listened to it twice and was learning so much.
"I knew I needed to do the training. I had to do it because I was learning so much, and at that stage, I had no intention of necessarily engaging with the media myself."
Ms Larkin said it was fitting to share Ridley's wisdom and bring her to Albury-Wodonga so that she could share her knowledge.
Involved with Young Business Edge as a committee member for many years, she hoped people would walk away with new skills to create "great news content".
"I hope it makes media channels' jobs easier," she said.
"But also, I hope it helps people know what to expect when opportunities come across their desk or their radar and that they can confidently prepare and give you what you need."
Ms Larkin said she committed to creating the business after leaving her full-time role at Albury Council earlier this year.
"I'm looking forward to doing the things that align with my skill set," she said.
The five workshops across the two days will suit small businesses, corporate and professionals and community groups.
Ms Larkin said they would be split based on audience.
She said what made the sessions interesting was that, for one of them, it was a "pay what you can".
"I want everyone to give it a go and not have finances as a factor as to why they can't," she said.
"Community groups tend to have little cash. Some do. But often, they're pretty cash-poor or cash-strapped. I thought that was a nice way to make the training available to them."
For more information, contact Angela at hello@sisleyservices.com or tickets can be bought here.
