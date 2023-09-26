The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jessica Ridley will be hosted by Albury's Angela Larkin in October

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
September 26 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Helping businesses "confidently" engage with the media is the goal of a series of workshops planned on the Border next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.