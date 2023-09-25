Christine Oguche's week leading into the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade grand final wasn't quite what you would expect.
But you would never have guessed that the young Panther had just landed from an international flight days earlier after seeing her Paula Cary Medal worthy performance against the Raiders.
Oguche remained cool and calm under pressure to land 51 of the Panthers' 56 goals, teaming up superbly with fellow young gun Liv Sanson.
The League's Rising Star was able to have the best of both worlds, enjoying her school trip to Japan before rejoining her teammates to celebrate the club's first A-grade premiership in 10 years.
"It was crazy, but I made it here," Oguche said.
"It's an amazing feeling and such an honour.
"It was really fun playing with this group.
"Last year in B-grade I really connected with the girls and I was a bit afraid that I wouldn't connect as well with my A-grade team, but they were so amazing."
It marks Oguche's second season as a Panther, having also helped the club's B-grade side to a premiership in 2022.
Making her debut season in A-grade this year as a 17-year-old, Oguche also represented Victoria's under-19s side at the National Netball Championships in Darwin back in April.
She admits she now has many special memories alongside her Panther teammates.
"The club is just an amazing place to be," she said.
