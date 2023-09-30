A new policy is set to have an impact on whether Albury Council continues to support the Gold Cup half-day holiday.
The council this week adopted a financial assistance policy which outlines guidelines for the city offering in-kind or monetary support to organisations and events.
The general criteria stipulates the recipient has to show "how the initiative supports equity, diversity and inclusion in our community".
The onus is also on the beneficiary to demonstrate "how the initiative supports social, cultural and environmental sustainability" and "how the initiative provides community benefit beyond a specific interest group".
In debating the adoption of the policy on Monday, September 25, councillor Ashley Edwards flagged that it should disqualify activities tied to gambling.
"Council has an obligation to spend and allocate public money ethically and sustainably," Cr Edwards said.
"With consideration to the general criteria in the policy just mentioned I do not believe that council should fund organisations, events or projects associated with gambling products or services, including electronic gambling machines.
"These kinds of projects do not support social sustainability or the mental or physical wellbeing of our community, so l look forward to the new policy guiding council's financial assistance program going forward."
While not mentioning the Albury Gold Cup this week, Cr Edwards voiced her opposition to council continuing to support a half-day holiday during an address to a meeting in July.
"Spending public resources and funds on an event, a private, commercial event that promotes gambling, excess drinking, public drunkenness and animal cruelty is abhorrent and in conflict with the sustainability and ethical practices that we expect from those that we have dealings with," she said.
As part of that an online survey, which closed on September 19, was undertaken and a report is expected to be presented to the council before the end of the year.
Councillor Jess Kellahan was only other representative to speak on the new policy.
"By adopting this policy council will be able to support meaningful initiatives within the community to deliver projects that enhance the social, cultural and environmental expediences and fabric of our wonderful community," Cr Kellahan said.
