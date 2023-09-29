BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This grand residence presents the ultimate in elegant family living for those searching for unsurpassed luxury over three levels.
Selling agent Grahame Gould said the sheer quality throughout the home is truly remarkable.
"The current owners have ensured that quality and functionality has been at the forefront of their minds when designing, building and updating the home," he said.
This is the first time the property has come to market since being built in the early 1990's, and would be perfect for a number of home-buyers.
"One of the features of the home is its suitability to a number of buyer groups including families with children, families needing to accommodate extended family, professionals and those who love to entertain both inside and out," Grahame said.
Beautifully proportioned, the light-filled formal lounge dining features full height windows, a gas log fire with marble fireplace and a chandelier. French doors lead to the informal living and patio where designer style meets family functionality.
The state-of-the art kitchen features Calcatta Marble bench tops, a spacious walk-in pantry, two pack cabinetry and soft close drawers. The quality appliances include the Miele pyrolytic oven, convection oven, steamer, warmer drawer, coffee machine and built-in Gaggenau double door fridge/freezer.
The ceramic tile flooring flows from the kitchen through the informal dining to the family room with direct access to the beautifully established gardens and alfresco entertaining including outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, fridges, strip heating and ceiling fans.
The outdoor entertaining is further enhanced by the 12.5m inground pool with easy access to the rumpus/games room. An opulent main bedroom suite is located at the top of the stairs and is a true parents retreat with private terrace, expansive walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite with double vanity and floor to ceiling tiles.
The bedroom zone on the main level of the home includes the three remaining bedrooms, all with built in robes, and additional two bathrooms plus direct access to the rumpus/games room.
A lower level accommodates the three-car garage with a workshop, elegant timber-lined study with a built-in desk and cabinetry, separate storage and the wine cellar.
Positioned in East Albury, easy access to amenities is assured with the Albury Base Hospital a mere 1.7km away and only 2.6km to Albury CBD.
