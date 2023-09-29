The Border Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Feature Property: 89 Huon Creek Road, Wodonga

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
September 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy the large and substantial living spaces this fabulous home has to offer both inside and out, with the potential opportunities endless. Pictures supplied.
Enjoy the large and substantial living spaces this fabulous home has to offer both inside and out, with the potential opportunities endless. Pictures supplied.

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 6

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.