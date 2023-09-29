BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
This secluded family home is located on a large 2548sqm block set over two private wings which provides space and privacy for each family member.
Built with the growing family in mind, this home offers a multi-purpose and versatile independent living area with private lane access.
Enjoy the large and substantial living spaces this fabulous home has to offer both inside and out, with the potential opportunities endless.
This private resort-style home is located in a sought-after Wodonga location surrounded by luxurious, quality homes. The large master suite features a renovated ensuite with shower and bath, a walk-in robe and French doors which open up to timber decking. The other bedrooms are spacious, coming with built-in robes, ceiling fans and a study.
The home has split level, open plan living featuring a lounge area alongside dining and family areas with bi-fold doors overlooking the pool.
The kitchen features a large island bench, dishwasher, gas cooktop, electric oven, stone benchtops and a large pantry.
The covered entertaining area and timber decking overlooks an impressive inground pool and landscaped yet low-maintenance gardens.
A second residence comes with a media room, equipment, games room, an additional bedroom, bathroom, living area, bar and lots of storage.
