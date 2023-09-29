BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 3
This property offers a unique opportunity to experience luxury living at its finest, nestled upon five sweeping acres in the prestigious Doctors Point with pristine elevated views across Albury and beyond.
The architectural design, constructed by Freeform Constructions, offers space for grand scale entertaining and pockets for the modern family to enjoy often-desired segregation.
Upon entering the formal entrance, turn right and you are greeted to the parents' retreat comprising a living space with fireplace and outdoor access to the courtyard.
The retreat also has a large study and bathroom with double vanity and separate shower and toilet areas, a walk-in robe and a generous master bedroom.
A large formal dining area, serviced by a true entertainer's kitchen, with features combining to create a space of goliath proportions.
The formal lounge takes advantage of views across the pool, tennis court and tiered gardens to the backdrop of hills beyond.
The third section of the home is tailored to those seeking a teenagers retreat or guest wing.
A rumpus room could be a theatre or games room, and is serviced by bedrooms, two, three, four and five. All bedrooms easily fit king-sized beds.
The property also includes a separate one-bedroom unit complete with kitchenette and bathroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.