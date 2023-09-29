The Border Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Feature Property: 64 Gunbower Close, Albury

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
September 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The architectural design, constructed by Freeform Constructions, offers space for grand scale entertaining and pockets for the modern family to enjoy often-desired segregation. Pictures supplied.
The architectural design, constructed by Freeform Constructions, offers space for grand scale entertaining and pockets for the modern family to enjoy often-desired segregation. Pictures supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 3

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.