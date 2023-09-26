The Border Mail
Walbundrie Show has entertainment from piglet racing to dog jumping

By Sophie Else
September 26 2023 - 8:00pm
Little piglets racing will be among the entertainment of the day on Monday, October 2, for the annual Walbundrie Show.

