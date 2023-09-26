A Border charity has marked its 10th anniversary by paying tribute to efforts in raising almost $4 million for cancer patients and their families.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund chair Michelle Hensel said members were proud to be able to help deliver the best possible cancer facilities and services to the region.
"We fund small to major pieces of equipment that help diagnose and treat cancer, and deliver better outcomes for our patients," she said.
"As we celebrate this year's anniversary, we acknowledge that up to $4 million has been spent here in the cancer centre and on cancer services in the whole entire region.
"That money is spent on new equipment research conducted here in the centre, our staff members and Wellness Centre."
The money has been spent in the fund's four key priority areas.
That comprises $1.78 million for new equipment, $1.08 million for the Wellness Centre, $582,000 for cancer treatment and $173,000 for staff education and training.
A "significant investment" was also made in cancer care support services, along with special projects such as Indigenous artworks, fabric for quilts and support group funding.
Mrs Hensel said the trust fully funded the Wellness Centre.
She said that meant patients and their carers could have access to services such as counselling, mindfulness, massage, yoga and exercise programs.
Mrs Hensel said the trust provided grants "so world-class clinical trials can be conducted right here in Albury".
"We also pay for education and training to ensure our staff stay up with the latest technology and best practice," she said.
"It's about filling the gaps and making sure that our regional patients continually get the best service that they could possibly have."
Ms Hensel said the 10-year anniversary was an important time to acknowledge the vision of the trust's early board members.
"I'm sure they didn't even consider that we could raise this amount of money," she said.
"It's important to acknowledge that and to be excited about the future and to consider how $4 million has been spent right here in this cancer centre and the whole region.
"And we thank our community for their ongoing support and especially our corporate sponsors. We thank them immensely."
Board member Di Thomas, who was inaugural chair when the trust fund was formed by lobby group the Albury Wodonga Cancer Foundation, said the cancer centre's opening in November, 2016, was a "life-changing moment".
"Over the years, we've seen the Albury Wodonga and surrounding communities take ownership of the cancer centre and the trust fund," she said.
"People recognise the importance of local support that ensures cancer patients can receive treatment close to home and be supported by their families and friends."
Ms Thomas said the trust fund was a small organisation, but it had a "very passionate" board.
"I think we all share the passion for our community and this organisation and what we've been able to achieve, so we're very excited about what happens next," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.