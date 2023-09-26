A learner driver who crashed his friend's car while drink-driving has been told his actions could have ended in death and jail.
The now 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.116 following the May 14 crash.
The teen was in his friends' Mazda with three others.
Police were called to Marshall Street about 2.30am after the driver lost control, hit a gutter, and smashed the car's wheels.
His friends urged him to flee, but the teenager stayed on scene until police arrived.
He admitted to driving and returned the alcohol reading at the Wodonga station at 3.18am.
The teenager didn't have a reason for driving.
Lawyer Dane Keenes said the offending came as a shock to his parents as it was highly out of character.
"He's made a terrible mistake," Mr Keenes told a court.
"To say he's ashamed and embarrassed is an understatement."
Magistrate Peter Dunn gave multiple examples of lives being destroyed by drink-driving.
"He shouldn't have any alcohol and he's over 0.1," he said.
"At the end of the day, we've got three or four young men, over represented in the road toll, driving around in such a state that the car fails to navigate a corner apparently, and hits a gutter with such force as to disable it.
"And this has got all of the ingredients of people being in the cemetery and people being in a prison for years."
Mr Dunn said he had recently heard a lady speak of her son making a silly decision to drive and failing to give way to a B-double.
"She's still got him and still very grateful to have him, but someone has to brush his teeth and do everything else for him every single day," he said.
"That's what happens."
Mr Dunn said in another case, another young man had been drinking at a Phillip Island pub, got into Holden Commodore at 2am, and filmed himself driving at 200kmh.
"The camera stops when it hits the big tree," he said.
The late man's parents had separated after that incident, as they couldn't cope with the grief.
"At least his mother's still got him," Mr Dunn said of the Wodonga driver.
"Would his mates go and visit him in the cemetery?"
Prosecutor Liam Murdock said it was a big reading for an adult, let alone a child.
The youth was placed on a good behaviour bond for 18 months, banned from driving for 11 months, and ordered to do a safe driving program during his court appearance on Tuesday, September 26.
