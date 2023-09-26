CROQUET players watched on as the first of 18 pine trees were cut down near the Wodonga Tennis Centre on Tuesday September 26.
Wodonga-based Curtis Tree Lopping is carrying out the lopping of the trees which is expected to be completed on Wednesday September 27.
Lawrence Street was blocked to eastbound traffic as the task unfolded.
However, Wodonga croquet players held their regular session as the pines went down on Tuesday.
Among them was croquet club president Bev Zuber, who was among eight players who competed a distance away from the fence line near the trees.
"It was quite amazing watching the precision of the workers," she said.
It has cost $5000 each year to clean up mess created by the trees which drop their cones on to the tennis courts and roadway and attract cockatoos which make a mess as they gnaw at the foliage.
The council has committed to replacing the pines with other trees.
