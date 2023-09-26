TWO teenagers, who died in a Corowa car crash, and three women who gave decades of community service have been honoured with a minute's silence.
The tribute occurred at the Federation Council meeting on Tuesday, September 26, after mayor Pat Bourke acknowledged the deaths of the five citizens.
Firstly he saluted Maryann Herbert, Margaret Flynn and Marjorie Saines before offering his condolences over the couple who died on September 12.
"I would also like to formally extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel Mofitt and Kasie Parker who tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident that has devastated our community," Cr Bourke said.
"My ongoing thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic incident.
"Please continue to support one another."
Mrs Herbert, 72, who died on September 17, had lived at Corowa since 1979 and was heavily involved in the swimming fraternity and Girl Guides.
She was named the citizen of the year for Corowa Shire in 2003.
Ms Flynn, 84, passed away on September 10 after having been integral to the council's tourism department for more than 10 years.
She was also a board member of the Corowa Golf Club.
Mrs Saines, 86, died on September 14 after having grown up at Rutherglen, lived in Bright and been a Corowa resident since 1986, which is where she opened a hair salon.
Her service to Corowa covered the town's art show, dance festival, choir and Anglican church activities.
"All three ladies were much loved stalwarts in our community and will be dearly missed," Cr Bourke said.
Councillor Sally Hughes also paid tribute to Mrs Saines and Mrs Herbert.
She noted the latter was a volunteer with Corowa Landcare and WIRES wildlife rescue.
"It was reported she rescued over 1100 birds in her time as a volunteer with WIRES," Cr Hughes said.
She also remarked that Mrs Herbert had a long career as a teacher which included her being principal of Balldale Public School.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.