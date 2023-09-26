Graeme Davey settled into his chair at Gardens Medical Group and gazed out the window to Albury's Botanic Gardens.
And, on the eve of his retirement, the GP reflected on where his Border medical career began 45 years ago.
"Back when I started in Albury, it was really third-world medicine," he said.
"We had more patients than we could handle - it was non-stop - so you'd end up working 70-plus hours a week.
"With a young family, it was a lot to deal with at the time."
In 1978, after travelling around New Zealand and the UK in a caravan doing General Practice locums (accompanied by his wife and two sons aged one month and two years), Dr Davey joined Dr Ross Hayter at the Dean Street Medical Group in Albury.
"The medicine was good; I could do all the practice I wanted to, in fact, more than I wanted to, because they didn't have enough surgeons in town, and my training included some surgery," Dr Davey said.
"So I'd do my own appendixes, tonsils, hernias, and that was all part of the deal - it was quite scary."
Due to his obstetrics training, Dr Davey was also responsible for delivering, on average, two babies a week.
"On a busy year, I'd do over 100 (deliveries), and that was while you were still trying to do your general practice," he said.
"So I think over my career I've delivered around 2000 babies on the Border, including my daughter who is now 43."
With the influx of more doctors, the Dean Street practice outgrew the rooms and Gardens Medical Group was born in May 2008.
"Between Garry Zauner (who constructed the building) and Jenny Edwards (Gardens Medical Group chief executive), this place built up like a shopping centre," Dr Davey said.
"We were the anchor tenants, and we had physios, we had pathology, we had X-ray, we had optometry, we had all these people that wanted to come and join us because they knew that the spin-off from being with us was good, and the building just got bigger and bigger.
"So we went from a three-man practice to 28 GPs, and they're all busy - it's hard to get new ones."
"Before COVID, we had a lot more overseas trained doctors coming in, and probably half of our practice is overseas trained doctors," he said.
"But during the couple of years of COVID, you couldn't get anyone; no one was coming.
"Also, with COVID, we had so many staff that got it, and the doctors too, that we had to have a rule, even if you were COVID-negative and had a sniffle, you weren't allowed to enter the building.
"So the last couple of years have been tough."
Dr Davey will retire on Thursday, September 28, and while he looks forward to life beyond work, he will miss helping patients.
"(The best part of the job is) the camaraderie, the support, the whole medical community, especially in the early days, because there were so few of us, we all helped one another," he said.
"It's been very rewarding, and I wouldn't change anything.
"But there comes a time, and I don't want to get to the stage where I'm not up to date or haven't got the fire in the belly anymore.
"So I've enjoyed my time, but it'll be nice to smell the roses."
Dr Davey said he looks forward to mentoring young doctors, travelling and playing golf in retirement.
