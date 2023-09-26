The Border Mailsport
Lavington's future bright after winning both the O&M thirds and AWJFL under-16 flags

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
September 26 2023
The Panthers celebrate their thirds flag at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday under coach Ken Mansell. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington is starting to reap the dividends of its junior programs after claiming the O&M thirds grand final against raging favourite Wangaratta Rovers at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday.

