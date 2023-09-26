Lavington is starting to reap the dividends of its junior programs after claiming the O&M thirds grand final against raging favourite Wangaratta Rovers at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday.
The Panthers claimed a rare double after they also recently won the under-16 decider in the Albury-Wodonga Junior Football league competition under former Carlton player Peter Dean.
Coached by Ken Mansell, the Panthers led by five goals at the final break but had to withstand a spirited comeback by the minor premiers.
The surging Rovers booted five goals to none in the final term but it was the Panthers who prevailed 8.10 (58) to 9.2 (56) able to claim their first thirds flag since 2009.
Finn Osborne kicked three unbelievable goals from 50m in the final stanza to almost single-handedly drag the Rovers over the line.
Mansell admitted he was relieved to hear the final siren and produce a huge upset after the Rovers had all the momentum in the final term.
"It was an unbelievable win," Mansell said.
"That Wangaratta Rovers side is head and shoulders above any side in the competition and only lost one match during the home and away season.
"That was only because they had a few of their thirds players in the seniors.
"In round three, they beat us by 10 goals and in round 12 we didn't even score a goal against them.
"After the round 12 loss, I sat down with the rest of the coaching staff and we came up with a different game plan.
"The rest is history I guess."
Lavington co-captain Corby Robertson was awarded the Brett Kirk medal for best on ground after booting five goals after playing predominantly as a deep forward.
Robertson shrugged off the effects of a groin strain which prevented him from training on the Thursday and the Saturday before the biggest match of the season.
Alex Swinnerton, Xavier Russell, Oscar Lyons, Jack Costello and Lochie Semmler were also instrumental in setting up the Panthers' five goal lead at three-quarter-time.
Ryder Corrigan and Harrison Wilson also played in the Panthers under-16 grand final triumph.
The pair were also recently named in the AFL under-16 All Australian team after their starring roles for GWS Giants Academy during the National Championships.
Rovers also boast plenty of future stars including Osborne, Justin Lewis, Riley Allan, Tom Forrest and Ned Turner.
Allan recently won the Leo Dean medal for the best and fairest in the thirds competition.
"Tactically, as a coach, the Rovers have that many good players to shut down," Mansell said.
"They are well coached by Ben Talarico and are a disciplined side.
"Once their gun players got off the leash in that last quarter, we simply couldn't match them and were lucky to hang on in the end.
"Finn Osborne and Justin Lewis are both prodigious kicks who can roost a ball 55m plus which Osborne proved with three goals in the last term from about that range."
Mansell revealed the nucleus of the grand final winning side had been together since winning a flag in the under-12 competition.
"A lot of these boys won the under-12 flag about five years ago and have stuck together ever since," Mansell said.
"They are great kids to coach and great mates outside of football as well.
"We had a few imports this year in Xavier Russell, Nick Paton from Tallangatta and Cruz Nash from Finley.
"They came and approached the club over the off-season about training with us and complemented our list really well.
"One week there late in the season we had eight players play for the Murray Bushrangers which was a proud moment for our club.
"We had a minimum of four kids out of the side each week with Bushranger commitments.
"But that provides opportunities for other kids in the side and are better for the experience."
Mansell has plenty of experience helping him coach the side with Matt Pendergast, Graeme Barber, Andrew Robertson and David Costello also on the coaching panel.
"Having five coaches may sound excessive but we believe as a club that works best and you can focus more on the development of individuals," Mansell said.
"I think our method has been proven with having so many kids part of the Bushrangers program this year.
"Having two kids in Corrigan and Wilson named in the All Australian under-16 side is further proof.
"They were coached by Peter Dean who won a couple of flags with Carlton.
"So we feel the experience of all the coaches combined has been paramount for the development of the kids.
"Three years ago when I originally took on the job, I literally had five kids playing thirds.
"Now look at where we are.
"So it's been a satisfying experience personally but I will step away now on the ultimate high and feel after three years it's time for a fresh voice and ideas."
