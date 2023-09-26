The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Advocates for and against Indigenous Voice to Parliament address Wangaratta

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 8:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A forum designed to present both sides of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament kicked off at Wangaratta at 7pm on Tuesday, September 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.