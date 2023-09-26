The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thief targeted Wodonga Kmart with friends to steal property

By Wodonga Court
September 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Bolestra loaded up items at the Wodonga Kmart on two occasions and walked out without paying, straight past workers. Picture supplied
Monique Bolestra loaded up items at the Wodonga Kmart on two occasions and walked out without paying, straight past workers. Picture supplied

A shopper who loaded up items at the Wodonga Kmart and walked out while workers tried to stop her returned the following day to commit a similar theft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.