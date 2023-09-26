A shopper who loaded up items at the Wodonga Kmart and walked out while workers tried to stop her returned the following day to commit a similar theft.
The Wodonga court heard Monique Bolestra and her friends' plan was to overwhelm security at the Mann Central site last August.
They loaded up goods into trolleys including electric blankets, flat pack furniture and bean bag filler over a period of 17 minutes.
Bolestra, who admitted to charges in Wodonga court on Tuesday, was asked by a young staff member to show a receipt.
The court heard the offenders simply walked despite being challenged by staff over the theft, loaded up a vehicle and drove off.
The court heard Bolestra and others returned the following day.
Bolestra again took flat pack furniture, shelving and other items as a co-accused spoke to a staff member.
Bolestra argued and claimed to have paid for the items.
A Lawrence Street home was searched on August 10 and some of the stolen property was recovered, along with marijuana.
The recovered items were returned to the retailer but couldn't be sold.
"I am so embarrassed and ashamed," Bolestra told the court during the September 26 matter.
"I never even been back to this Kmart."
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the group had been charged with collectively taking $1125 worth of goods.
Lawyer Marcel White said Bolestra's friends had come up with a scheme to "all go together, to overwhelm the security by taking things at the same time".
He said there weren't big ticket items, but it wasn't sustenance offending.
"Greed not need, is that what you're saying Mr White?" Mr Dunn asked.
Mr White said it wasn't a case of someone stealing a loaf of bread, but also wasn't a case of someone stealing high-end handbags worth thousands of dollars.
Bolestra was placed on a good behaviour bond for two years, and must pay compensation to Kmart.
