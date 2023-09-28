YOUR SAY: Take action to stop unauthorised bike trails at Nail Can

I find it frustrating that Wodonga Council, but more so the mayor Ron Mildren, is taking a typical partisan Liberal party line towards, and rejecting out of hand, the transport plan for the Twin Cities. The frustration is that the mayor just dismissed the possibility out of hand of finding a workable balance between cars and other means of getting around, and indirectly the liveability of the city of Wodonga. In dismissing the plan, Cr Mildren savages the plan as wanting to remove cars from the city and building pedestrian and cycle priorities. An idea not at all bad given the health benefits of the two modes, and his pet penchant for complaining about the Albury hospital upgrade. I also take issue with the unacknowledged issue of the lack of public transport even being considered, despite its well known inadequacy in the city of Wodonga. An issue that even prompted one of the mayor's Liberal party colleagues, Bill Tilley, to raise it in state parliament.