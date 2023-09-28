YOUR SAY: Take action to stop unauthorised bike trails at Nail Can

Congratulations to Albury City on the excellent extension to the Wonga Wetlands bike trail. It provides a wonderful experience beside previously inaccessible stretches of the river, whether cycling, jogging, walking or scootering. Council staff persisted after damage caused by flooding to see the project through. Now, perhaps the same persistence might be used in achieving one of the aims of the Nail Can Hill mountain bike strategy?
Namely, in ensuring that unauthorised trails on Nail Can Hill are closed, and that new unauthorised development is not tolerated. Not content with professionally groomed and cambered trails, some mountain bikers still insist on developing their own. Action, please.
We used to have freedom of speech in Australia but if you dare say something that you believe is relevant and someone doesn't like it, they want you punished beyond reality, sacked, ostracised from the public spotlight, your name banished from sporting history and branded a racist. A penalty far harsher than the courts would issue for a serious crime in the community, no wonder people are not game to comment publicly on contentious issues. Whether or not you agree with what Sam Newman said about the welcome to country ceremony, he has the right to speak his mind, his offence was to say something that is not politically correct.
I find it frustrating that Wodonga Council, but more so the mayor Ron Mildren, is taking a typical partisan Liberal party line towards, and rejecting out of hand, the transport plan for the Twin Cities. The frustration is that the mayor just dismissed the possibility out of hand of finding a workable balance between cars and other means of getting around, and indirectly the liveability of the city of Wodonga. In dismissing the plan, Cr Mildren savages the plan as wanting to remove cars from the city and building pedestrian and cycle priorities. An idea not at all bad given the health benefits of the two modes, and his pet penchant for complaining about the Albury hospital upgrade. I also take issue with the unacknowledged issue of the lack of public transport even being considered, despite its well known inadequacy in the city of Wodonga. An issue that even prompted one of the mayor's Liberal party colleagues, Bill Tilley, to raise it in state parliament.
However, I can only assume that Cr Mildren shares a similar view to his other Liberal party colleague, and his deputy as mayor, Libby Hall, in that people's lifestyles require cars to get around, an obvious point to anyone given the seriously inadequate to the point of non-existent bus network in Wodonga.
Surely, this has to be one of the most hilarious excuses to not reduce car dependency I've ever heard.
Apparently, according to some councillors, it's the bike lanes taking up the space in the Wodonga CBD and not the private vehicles that are increasingly getting bigger and more aggressive, especially light trucks such as Ford F150s and Dodge Rams, which are very dangerous to people outside of a car.
There are some models that can't even fit into parking spaces.
Our region is one of the most car-dependant cities in the country and car-dependency has been increasing since 2006 in our region.
People's lifestyles of course require a car in Albury-Wodonga because there aren't other viable/accessible alternatives to driving.
There are many cities and suburbs both around the country and across the world where residents don't require a car for their lifestyles. See the Sydney suburbs of Chatswood and Wolli Creek, or international cities such as Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Or perhaps even closer to home, Albury CBD which is the closest thing we have in our region to a walkable centre, a place where you're not too worried about getting run over by a vehicle.
I know Wodonga has made some improvements to its CBD in recent years to make its CBD more walkable but it's not near the level of that in Albury.
I still think both Albury and Wodonga CBDs both have room for improvement and the same can be said for every major centre in the region.
The trial clearly illustrated:
a) the idea was not viable and heavily subsidised by council
b) some months there were less than 300 visits a week
c) each time someone swims costs the ratepayer $34.88 more than the entry fee
Is the ACC so rich it can splurge willy-nilly?
With such largesse in mind, ACC should not discriminate, please start issuing regular $34.88 winter handouts to all residents, not just the special people....
We went for another trip to Tallangatta recently and it was obvious a lot of work had been done sealing potholes. However, we still counted 72, which is better than 89, but resources appear to be lacking to fix what could be a dangerous problem.
