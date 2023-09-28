The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Take action to stop unauthorised bike trails at Nail Can

By Letters to the Editor
September 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Take action on unauthorised trails

Congratulations to Albury City on the excellent extension to the Wonga Wetlands bike trail. It provides a wonderful experience beside previously inaccessible stretches of the river, whether cycling, jogging, walking or scootering. Council staff persisted after damage caused by flooding to see the project through. Now, perhaps the same persistence might be used in achieving one of the aims of the Nail Can Hill mountain bike strategy?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.