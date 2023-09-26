The Border Mail
Two-car crash causes delays to morning traffic in Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 27 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:55am
Paramedics assessed one patient at the scene. File photo
A minor two-car crash has caused delays in Albury on Wednesday morning.

