Two-car crash causes delays to morning traffic in Albury

A minor two-car crash has caused delays in Albury on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a crash near the intersection of the Hume Highway and the Borella Road off-ramp about 8.15am.
Paramedics treated one patient on scene during the September 27 incident.
They were not transported to hospital.
The incident caused delays to other motorists.
