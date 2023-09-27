North East Water is confident it is investing enough towards infrastructure for development of housing across the region, with its biggest ever outlay to come in the next three years.
A record $75 million per year until 2026 will be spent on new and upgraded infrastructure across the corporation's 20,000-square kilometre region, which encompasses 39 localities.
When the eight-year price period was set from 2018 to 2026, North East Water had expected to put forward $140 million for infrastructure, but the investment is set to be almost three times as much at more than $380 million.
Over the next three years, under the current price period, North East Water has planned to invest $126 million in Wodonga, which includes $75 million for wastewater treatment plant capacity and emissions reduction.
A $12 million network-wide trunk sewer program will be undertaken, $6.3 million will be spent on new Leneva water system and pipelines, while an additional $4.1 million will be put towards a new sewer pump station on Whytes Road at Baranduda.
The next three years will also see $35 million spent in Wangaratta, with $14.7 million for its northern growth area for the construction of two sewer pump stations due to be completed by August 2024.
It will help pave the way for the development of 2760 lots.
A further $5.45 million has been set aside for another growth area to the south of the rural city, which will see a sewer pump station built by September 2024.
Some 990 lots will be developed after the work is completed.
Builders across the region have raised concerns to The Border Mail about delays faced due to a lack of water infrastructure in the ground, required to support construction of new homes.
North East Water general manager of planning and infrastructure Guy Wilson-Browne said water was not the only requirement for land to be made available to developers.
"Infrastructure required for all developed land to be released includes roads and stormwater, water and wastewater services. If you take Wodonga as an example, where there is a lot of land that's been rezoned, it couldn't all be released at once," he said.
Mr Wilson-Brown said developments of five lots required less scrutiny, with land that is already zoned residential given priority.
"It's a staged approach. It's not limited to five lots, but for those towns, Rutherglen is a good example, that are experiencing significant growth, five lots is a trigger for what's automatically approved," he said.
"We don't want to hold up the smaller family investors, so five lots or less we don't need to do a detailed engineering assessment.
"Above five lots is different because the bigger developments need to be assessed against the constraints in the system and require a servicing strategy.
"That's where the developers need to engage their engineers to work with our engineers to actually model the impacts on the system to see if any upgrades may be required. It's not automatic that it requires extra engineering work.
"It obviously takes a bit of time for that to happen and that's where some developers may say they've been held up.
"A service strategy needs to be developed to ensure that the infrastructure that's there can handle the impact of the development. It would be negligent of us to automatically approve those medium to larger developments without doing a service strategy."
Capital program manager Dean Jones said it was important to recognise not all parcels of land slated for development were directly connected to North East Water's network.
"There's significant infrastructure that needs to be built to support those," he said.
"We work closely with developers to understand their timing and we work with them to develop servicing strategies. We make every effort to support development across the region."
Managing director Jo Murdoch said the water corporation would "continue to adapt and be agile to changes" when it came to growth.
"We're proactively working with partners such as councils and developers. We want a positive relationship on behalf of our customers," she said.
"Whole of region master planning in development will inform the major infrastructure investment required by our communities now and in future pricing periods.
"Masterplanning is 'reimagining' our water and wastewater systems - a blueprint for the future."
Ms Murdoch said the organisation's critical success factors included water security, public health, environmental compliance, climate resilience, circular economy and emissions reduction, as well as integrated water management.
North East Water has more than $1.3 billion in assets, with 21 water treatment plants and 22 wastewater facilities across its coverage area.
