The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Yarrawonga forward Jess Koopman suffers serious facial injuries during premiership celebrations

By Brent Godde and Blair Thomson
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yarrawonga forward Jess Koopman is in an induced coma in a Melbourne hospital after suffering serious burns to his face during the club's premiership celebrations on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.