Yarrawonga forward Jess Koopman is in an induced coma in a Melbourne hospital after suffering serious burns to his face during the club's premiership celebrations on Tuesday night.
Koopman suffered severe facial injuries and was placed in an induced coma and flown to The Alfred hospital by air ambulance.
He had been at a gathering and attempted to light a firework, or similar item, on Dunlop Street when it injured him.
Police said the incident is being investigated.
A roundabout where the explosion occurred has been taped off.
Local police have been in touch with specialist investigators.
"Emergency services were called to Dunlop Street in Yarrawonga following reports a man was seriously injured on 26 September," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said.
"It is believed a 27-year-old Yarrawonga man attempted to ignite an improvised explosive device when he received serious facial injuries about 11.15pm.
"He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries."
Paramedics confirmed a man in his 20s suffered upper body injuries.
Koopman remains at The Alfred.
Comment is being sought from the hospital.
CFA members received a call to the job, which had been reported near the McDonald's.
A CFA spokesman said fire crews were not required at the incident.
Koopman joined Yarrawonga in 2015 and has played more than 100 matches for the Pigeons.
Sunday's grand final was only his eighth senior match this season as Koopman found his best form approaching the business end.
It was Koopman's first senior flag of his career.
Koopman had a chance to be the hero in last year's decider against Wangaratta when he had a tough shot from 50m with less than 90 seconds remaining.
But his shot sailed wide as the Magpies prevailed by two points in the closest grand final since Lavington pipped Myrtleford by a point in 2005.
Albury's Jeff Garlett was in a similar position against Yarrawonga on Sunday but his set shot failed to make the distance as the Pigeons held on to clinch a famous grand final win by four points.
Koopman told The Border Mail in his post match interview that he didn't envy Garlett when he was lining up for goal after his harrowing experience in the grand final 12-months ago.
"I'm just glad it wasn't me this year having that late shot at goal," Koopman said.
"Last year that miss took a bit of a toll on me mentally but at the end of the day there are dozens of key moments throughout every tight game that can have an impact on the result.
"But if you have a shot at goal in the dying minutes, that's the moment everybody looks at the most.
"So it's a fine line but it doesn't matter now because we got the premiership medallion that we were all after.
"It's just unbelievable to win a flag and I've been at the club for about nine years now.
"It's just an amazing club to be involved with.
"Obviously we fell short last year and I had that shot late in the match.
"So to get a bit of redemption is unbelievable."
