After her first season at the helm of the Saints, Olivia La Spina admits she's only just getting started.
The talented midcourter has recommitted to Myrtleford for 2024 as the club's netball head coach.
After making the move from Corowa-Rutherglen, La Spina helped lead the Saints' A-grade side to a finals berth this season alongside co-coach Tina Way.
"We had a really exciting and successful year, so hopefully we can keep that momentum running into next season," La Spina said.
"At the time it was such a big decision and change, but the girls just embraced me, and Tina and I worked seamlessly together throughout the year.
"If you had of told me it would have been this easy back then, I would have been laughing.
"What's topped it off is that we've had some really good club success with four teams making finals, which is just amazing.
"I've definitely got the fire in the belly to go around again."
Way is set to remain involved at the club, with details to be finalised.
"She'll still be there as a player in a coaching role, but we'll just wait until the end of the year to figure out how that will look," she said.
The Saints' C-grade side just fell to the Pigeons in the decider, after what was an impressive contrast to their previous season.
"They only won one game last year, so to go from that point to playing in a grand final is pretty incredible," La Spina said.
Myrtleford also celebrated three-time Toni Wilson Medallist Sophie Hanrahan, who became the first Saint to win the award since Rebecca Piazza in 2007.
"Obviously she (Hanrahan) is my teammate, but she's also my best friend and I just want the best for her," La Spina said.
"I get to see all the hard work she puts in behind the scenes which has got her to the point she's at now.
"While she doesn't play for the individual accolades, it's really nice seeing her get that reward, because she really is a super athlete."
After a devastating Achilles injury derailed her 2022 campiagn, La Spina admits it's not something that plagues her mind.
"This season I didn't have one blemish or issue and each week it's just become stronger," she said.
"I suppose that's what you want when you come back from an injury like that."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.