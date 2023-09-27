A photograph of Albury used in a reminder for Wodonga residents to pay their rates on time has drawn ire from netizens.
The picture with The Scots School on Young Street in the foreground appeared on the council's Facebook page with a "friendly reminder" that September 30 is the due date for rates payments. October 2 is the actual date.
The blunder prompted one netizen to post: "A picture of Albury to remind us about Wodonga rates!"
Another wrote: "Not even a stock photo of Wodonga."
A council spokesman said: "That was just an accidental upload - the social post was pulled down accordingly.
"It'll be re-uploaded with the relevant information - October 2 is the correct date."
It's not the first time a picture of Albury has been used to illustrate Wodonga Council business.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.