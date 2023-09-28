The Border's 7-Eleven network continues to grow with its first Albury store open for business.
Urana Road, next to Coles in Lavington, is home to Albury-Wodonga's third 7-Eleven outlet and served its first customers on Thursday, September 28.
Led by store manager Peter Jones, the business will employ a further 12 staff.
The more than $8 million project adds to 7-Eleven's two existing Border stores on Anzac Parade and High Street in Wodonga.
"There's been a couple of hiccups, but we got there eventually," Mr Jones said.
"I've spoken to a few customers today and they're definitely excited for us to be here."
The 24/7 retailer includes the same features as offered in Wodonga stores with Krispy Kreme doughnuts, which was the first item sold at Lavington, coffee, sandwiches, wraps, slurpees, as well as a range of smoothies, frappes and milkshakes.
Mr Jones started as a team member at the first Wodonga store almost two years ago and has worked his way up to shift supervisor, assistant manager and now store manager.
"It's a great opportunity. I didn't think when I started at 7-Eleven I would be in this position two years later," he said.
"I'm excited to watch the team grow and hopefully someone like me gets to go through the ranks and create a career with 7-Eleven.
"We'll offer great service and we really value that connection with the community."
7-Eleven Australia field operations lead Alex Foley was thrilled with the response from the Lavington community on opening day.
"7-Eleven has had a big commitment towards building stores on the Border and investing in not only jobs, but also in providing a level of convenience to the locals around here that's also available in metropolitan Melbourne," he said.
"We're excited that we've got a couple of stores in Wodonga and we've also made it across the border as well.
"We constantly update the design of our stores and the products that we sell as well.
"We've got our store leader Peter Jones and 12 employees at the store. Some of the staff have worked at some of our other stores before, but there are new team members as well."
The store offers Mobil fuel, with prices able to be locked for certain periods of time through 7-Eleven's app.
A third Wodonga store on Melbourne Road is expected to be opened by the end of October, while plans have been approved for a 7-Eleven in Benalla and are in progress for one in Wangaratta.
