The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Country Hope's Belinda Mead and Hayley Collings set to wow stage

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother-daughter duo will host a burlesque and cabaret evening of entertainment, all in the name of charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.