A mother-daughter duo will host a burlesque and cabaret evening of entertainment, all in the name of charity.
The event, in aid of Country Hope, a Riverina charity supporting kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, will be held at The Thirsty Devil Brewery on Saturday, October 7, at 6.30pm.
It will feature musicians such as Alice Debney, Imara, Kathy Daly, Cameron Walls, Cait Clarke and Jade Snell.
Mrs Mead said it would be an "unforgettable night" with bubbles on arrival and canapes throughout the night.
"It's going to be fabulous," she said.
"There's such great local talent involved."
Mrs Mead moved to Albury two years ago and has been teaching and performing most of her life. She said she was passionate about raising funds for children with cancer and doing such events was a way to do so.
"I want to get the education out there about Country Hope and what the charity does to support families that need help," she said.
"I want everyone to see the businesses that have supported our event in sponsorship, support and donations because it's all about community to me.
"The whole night is all about the community and how, in our little border town, as I call it, everyone just bands together and gets together. And when you need support and help, everyone in the border town is there."
"I have performed in various musicals with school in Sydney, and recently with Albury Wodonga Theatre Company as Betty in Beautiful with my mum," she said.
Mrs Mead said to make the night "even that more special" was the fact she would be celebrating her 50th birthday too.
"Everyone will sing three songs, and the dancers will do some dances in between. And then I'm also doing a comedy routine because I'm about to turn 50.
"I'm going to tell a few funny jokes about everything my mother never told me about getting old."
Mrs Mead said the event costs $60 and would be the "perfect opportunity for everyone to come together as a community and enjoy a fabulous show".
"We've all spent hours and hours doing rehearsals and working on the songs and the dances," she said.
"I'm just so proud of everyone that's gotten involved.
"Everyone's volunteered their time, which is just fantastic."
To book tickets for the event or to donate, click here.
