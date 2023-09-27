Home grown Yarrawonga talent Matt Casey was rewarded for making the weekly trek from Melbourne when he won his first senior flag on Sunday.
The solidly built Pigeon was one of three weekly travellers alongside ruckman Lach Howe and Logan Morey.
He was also one of four Pigeons alongside Bailey Frauenfelder, Jordan Urquhart and Ryan Bruce who played in a thirds flag at the club in 2016.
Urquhart became the first Pigeon in the club's history to win a flag in the thirds, reserves and seniors.
Casey had a stint with Balwyn last season before the lure of playing under Steve Johnson this year at JC Lowe Oval proved irresistible.
"This is massive, especially for a kid growing up around the club and watching this happen a few times a decade ago," Casey said.
"This is huge for the town and being a one town club, everyone gets behind you and the support we get is amazing.
"It was an amazing match to be part of and credit to Albury as it could have gone either way at the end and both sides probably felt they deserved to win.
"Unfortunately there can only be one winner and they can hold their head high and the Tigers are a super outfit."
Casey, who represented the O&M this season, said it was a sense of deja vu when Jeff Garlett lined up for the match winning goal in the final minute of the pulsating grand final.
Teammate Jess Koopman was in a similar situation for the Pigeons last year in the decider against Wangaratta.
Both players missed.
"Garlett was similar to Koopman's kick last year but Garlett was probably a bit closer in," Casey said.
"A hot day at the end of four quarters, a lot of blokes would struggle to get the journey.
"Even though it was only 45m, it's probably a bit of a leveller to what happened to the boys last year.
"But our leaders really stood up, especially Leigh Masters and that was a match saving mark he took in that final minute."
Casey made the weekly trek from Melbourne with Lachie Howe and Logan Morey.
The trio are the club's only travellers as Pigeon officials made a conscious effort to reduce the amount of travelling players in the side.
"We are all local boys and travelling back is the least of our worries," Casey said.
"This has made it all worth it.
"I grew up watching the rivalry with Albury for 10 years and always wanted to be a part of it.
"So winning the flag today is a dream come true."
AFL great Steve Johnson was able to deliver the club its first flag since 2013 after the Pigeons were able to lure him in the JC Lowe Oval over the off-season as coach in one of the biggest recruiting coups in O&M history.
Casey said Johnson had made an instant impact on the playing group who was already firmly in the premiership window after losing the flag to Wangaratta with Mark Whiley at the helm last year.
"Stevie J has been huge for the group and gives everyone confidence to take the game on and not be afraid to make a mistake," Casey said.
"We just play to our strengths and he is a super tactician and a great fella around the club and is very popular."
