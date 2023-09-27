Indigo Shire Council has voted 4-2 for Australia Day events and awards functions to remain unchanged.
The thumbs up to retain the day's events and awards functions followed a survey that showed 66 per cent of Indigo ratepayers wanted the community awards to stay as they are.
Speaking to the motion at the last meeting on September 26, Councillor Emmerick Teissl said he wished to add an amendment to not conduct a bi-annual review of the awards which was part of the recommendation to council.
He also proposed that they be renamed as the Indigo Shire Australia Day Awards.
"I'd like to point out the high percentage of people that still support Australia Day is 66 per cent, with 90 per cent of people wanting awards given out on Australia Day," Cr Teissl said.
"I believe that a bi-annual review at this point is not necessary and that if the circumstances around Australia Day are to change significantly, there is an option for any other further council to make the changes necessary at that time."
Councillor Peter Croucher endorsed Cr Teissl's remarks.
"I think it's just terrific for the Australia Day events and awards functions to continue in the future but I don't think it is necessary for the bi-annual Australia Day review process," Cr Croucher said.
"I think once the new council comes in, that can start to have a look at that sort of thing."
Councillor Diane Shepheard said she could not support the amendment to axe the proposed bi-annual review as she considered it disrespectful to not take the advice of the working group.
"It's a group of 14 people who have a wide variety of opinions who have worked on an engagement program to speak to the whole of the shire and give that get their feedback.
"To ask them to do all that work and then not accept their recommendations, I think is disrespectful to the process, which I think was a very good process and I think they're very good recommendations.
"It's a difficult area of discussion, Australia Day, and I think they've done it with respect."
Councillors Teissl, Peter Croucher, Roberta Horne, Bernard Gaffney voted for the motion and the amendment, councillors Diane Shepheard and Sue Gold voted against.
The council also voted unanimously to award two contracts worth a total of $1.66 million for work on the Rutherglen Loops project, formerly known as the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail.
The contracts went to O'Loughlin Excavations and ATD Civil.
Five pledges to adopt clean and renewable energy initiatives, reduce greenhouse emissions, and steps to tackle climate change were also approved unanimously.
