Australia Day events to stay, Rutherglen Loops contracts awarded

By Ted Howes
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:11pm
Indigo Shire Council has voted 4-2 for Australia Day events and awards functions to remain unchanged.

