Police had concerns a wanted man who was recently arrested in North Albury had multiple firearms.
Officers had "recent and reliable intelligence" that Wodonga man Eric Chew, 26, was in possession of several guns.
Police spotted Chew at the back door of a Monkhouse Place property, near Ryan Road, about 8pm on Friday night last week.
Albury Local Court heard officers drew their guns after spotting him during the September 22 incident.
"Due to recent and reliable intelligence that the accused was in possession of multiple firearms, police drew their firearms and covered the accused," the court heard.
"This was to ensure the safety of all police personnel and any members of the public in the vicinity at the time police were executing their arrest."
Chew jumped a fence into the rear yard of a Bateman Place home.
He was handcuffed and arrested but was aggressive and made threats.
"The accused was extremely belligerent with police," the court heard.
Chew's anger continued at the Albury station.
He lunged at a constable but did not connect.
"Take your uniform off, you guys are f---ing nothing, I'll follow you home you c---."
Police facts put before the court made no mention of any guns being found
He will be released in December.
