A gunman who committed two armed robberies in quick succession over a drug debt, just nine days after he was released from prison for earlier offences, has been sentenced.
He entered through a rear door, pointed a cut down imitation rifle at a worker, and demanded cash.
Medcraft then aimed a gun at a customer who walked in.
After fleeing with cash, he committed the same offence at the Lavington BP on Travelstop Way.
Medcraft accidentally dropped a bundle of cash of $1074 on the ground at the Lavington business, which he left behind.
Medcraft was arrested days after the incidents and was first jailed in NSW for the Lavington armed robbery.
He was taken back into custody by Wodonga officers on his release, and remains in prison in Victoria.
The 26-year-old was jailed on Wednesday, September 27, for a minimum of 11 months, with an 18-month maximum.
Judge Sarah Leighfield noted the impact the offence had had on the United worker.
"At the time of making his statement he told police he was scared for his life and the whole ordeal made him feel anxious," she said.
"It's clear that your conduct was terrifying."
Medcraft had been released from jail on June 3, 2021, for having a firearm and other offences.
He returned to ice use almost immediately after his release.
That led to a drug debt of about $2000, which a dealer said could be solved by committing an armed robbery.
Judge Leighfield noted the armed robberies occurred just nine days after his release.
The court heard Medcraft's father was a drug dealer and he had had a troubled upbringing.
Medcraft was using amphetamines from age 13 and by 15 he was injecting ice.
He has already served 285 days in Victorian custody while awaiting sentence.
Medcraft is still on parole in NSW, which has been put on hold while he serves time in Victoria.
