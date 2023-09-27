The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta's Lou Byrne reflects on league's team of the decade

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
September 27 2023 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lou Byrne admits the Ovens and Murray League's netball team of the decade is a group she would love to lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.