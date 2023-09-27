Lou Byrne admits the Ovens and Murray League's netball team of the decade is a group she would love to lead.
The Wangaratta co-coach was recently celebrated as the coach of the decade, recognised alongside players who excelled in the league between 2013-2022.
"I was a bit surprised and overwhelmed," Byrne said.
"You look at all of those wonderful players who have been involved over a long period of time, and some of them are still playing.
"They're real legends of our league.
"It's definitely an honour and I'm grateful to the league for recognising me."
Byrne has been involved in the Ovens and Murray since 2007 and in that time has assisted in building the Magpies up as one of the powerhouses of the competition.
"In 2014 we started with a really young A-grade team and have just progressed since then," she said.
"We brought Kellie Keen into our club in 2017 and we managed to get two premierships in 2018.
"Kellie has made a huge impact on those girls, especially our goalies, and we're forever grateful for that."
Keen is among the 12 players named in the dream side, which also includes Hannah Symes (GK), Sophie Hanrahan (GD), Kaitlyn Cummins (WD), Emily Browne (C), Ainslee O'Connell (WA), Sarah Moore (GA), Bridget Cassar (GS), Hannah Grady, Laura Irvine, Keen, Sarah Meredith and Grace Senior (Interchange).
While Byrne has been able to coach some of them, she said it's been an honour to watch the others develop over the years.
"It's lovely seeing some of them now as mums that are still playing great netball," she said.
"They've helped with stability in their clubs and have been strong influences."
Byrne and co-coach Hannah Grady helped steer the 'Pies to the semi-finals this season.
She hopes to continue nurturing youngster into senior netballers.
"I'd like to be able to keep going because I think I still have a bit to offer," she said.
"I'm really enjoying guiding young players."
