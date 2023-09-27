One of the most successful season's in Hume league history was capped by record gate-takings for the grand final on Saturday.
Gate-takings of $55,000 easily eclipsed last year's amount by more than $6000.
However, the entry fee for adults this year was $18 compared to $15 the previous year.
League president Phil Bouffler declined to offer a crowd estimate but was beaming with the amount of footy fans that flocked to Walbundrie for the biggest match of the season.
"I think it could be close to a record gate but it was a huge crowd," Bouffler said.
"I'm not prepared to have a guess at how many people were there and as a league we always judge the crowd by gate-takings.
"By the time you try and work out how many kids and pensioners attended, it's hard to get an accurate crowd figure.
"If you go by the gate-takings, there can be no fudging of figures.
"So to get $6000 more than last year is a fantastic result."
Crowd figures were up right throughout the finals series proving that football and netball were as popular as ever after emerging through Covid .
"It's been a great finals series and the attendance for all finals was up on the previous year and that is allowing for the price increase," he said.
"We had good weather and I think crowds in general across all the local leagues were up.
"I think after Covid, people are getting back into the swing of things and enjoying a day at the footy is as popular now as it has been for a long time.
"Covid knocked people around but I think people value getting out and about and not being stuck at home and football and netball is a great way to do it.
"It's about reconnecting and a day at the footy provides that."
Crowd behaviour across all the finals in the local leagues was exemplary except for one minor incident at Sandy Creek during the elimination final.
"I spoke to the police after the game and they commented that it was one of the best behaved crowds that they had ever seen," Bouffler said.
"People just seem to go to the footy, support their side and go home and everyone is happy."
Lockhart had the catering duties and commended the club and its volunteers who were able to keep up with demand.
"Credit to Lockhart, they coped well with the demand and had plenty of food and there were no shortages," he said.
"It was just another positive aspect of the day which couldn't have gone much better to be honest."
The league also had live streams and commentary for all football and netball matches for fans who couldn't get to Walbundrie.
"There was a lot of positive feedback about the live stream, especially having commentary for the minor grades," Bouffler said.
"I know that was a first to have commentary for all grades for our league and I suspect a lot of other leagues haven't done that before.
"So that was a big innovation and was another option for people to be able to watch whatever match they liked and a good promotion for our league."
