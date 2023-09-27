Detectives have charged a man with supplying a commercial grade firework that exploded in Yarrawonga on Tuesday night, critically injuring premiership player Jess Koopman.
A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a critical condition following the incident.
The 27-year-old and other players had been celebrating their grand final win by letting off fireworks at the intersection of Dunlop and Gilmore streets in Yarrawonga.
Koopman had reportedly been attempting to set off the firework when it blew up.
Cobram detectives raided a Benalla Road home in Yarrawonga on Wednesday.
Officers seized commercial grade manufactured fireworks at the property.
A 45-year-old man, who has no connection to the football club, was taken into custody.
The Yarrawonga man was spoken to by police.
He has been charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and possessing an explosive substance.
"The man was bailed to appear before the Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Monday, 4 December," a police spokesman said.
"A 25-year-old man was also arrested in relation to the incident and is assisting police with their enquiries."
