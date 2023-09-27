The Border Mail
Two arrested over Yarrawonga fireworks explosion that injured premiership player

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 27 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:14pm
What appears to be a commercial firework at the roundabout where Yarrawonga players were celebrating on Tuesday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Detectives have charged a man with supplying a commercial grade firework that exploded in Yarrawonga on Tuesday night, critically injuring premiership player Jess Koopman.

