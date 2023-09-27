A group of students have embarked on a spacetime odyssey this school holidays, learning how to design and build rockets while venturing into the far reaches of our solar system.
It is all part of the six-day international SpaceCRAFT Exploration Challenge at The Scots School in Albury.
As part of the mission, students design a spacecraft, navigate to another planet, land their vehicle, build a planetary habitat, and explore the planet to find resources that can sustain human life.
Scots School student Parmis Nazarirad, 11, said after attending the event last year and again this year, she wants to pursue a career as an astronaut.
"I love everything about space," she said. "The planets, stars, exploring and seeing the rockets blast off - it's just cool.
"It was intriguing to find out how to make rockets and what you need to blast off a rocket ship."
Students compete in teams using an online platform designed by former NASA astronaut Dr Gregory Chamitoff, who spoke to the students via Zoom on Tuesday, September 26.
Self-described "nerd for astronomy", Kaitlyn Gissane, 11, said her favourite thing about the program was designing her own rocket.
"When I was younger, my dream job was to be an astronaut and a pilot, and it has been ever since because I just love it," she said.
Students explore topics ranging from planetary science to spacecraft systems and orbital mechanics to robotic exploration, bringing all aspects of space exploration to an understandable level.
Head of technology and innovation at the Scots School, Brad Murphey, said 31 students from roughly nine schools in the Border area are participating in the program this year.
"They've definitely all enjoyed the hands-on nature of it," he said.
"They're not just talking about rockets and other planets and trajectories, but they're actually using software and virtual reality software that people in the real space industry use.
"So, in that regard, it's the real deal."
As part of the competition, students compete in teams against students from around the globe. The winner will be announced on Saturday, September 30.
"We've got one team that's been in the top three worldwide the last three days, and that definitely gets their competitive nature going, and they want to keep doing better and better and better," Mr Murphy said.
One member of that team is Scots School student Ammar Syed, 14, who became curious about space exploration after Mr Murphy sparked his interest.
"There's just so many possibilities and things you can learn about astronomy," he said.
"My favourite thing has been building the spaceship because there are so many combinations and parts you can combine and experiment with to get the best score.
"I've also learned so much about how the different spaceships are made, the different propulsion systems and the different methods they use to get to other planets."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.